24-year-old stabbed to death in Panipat village

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 20

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death while one person was injured at a liquor shop in Chulkana village of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Krishan of Chulkana village and the injured as Vishal of the same village.

On receiving information, the Samalkha police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident. The police booked five persons by name and four unidentified persons.

Sandeep, brother of the victim, told the police that his brother Krishan, who used to work as an incharge at the liquor shop, had gone to take cash from the liquor shop along with Vishal, alias Lakisar, around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

He said as his brother did not return in 10 to 15 minutes, he went to see him at the liquor shop. Sandeep said he saw some people, including Anil and Abhishek, armed with wooden sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

“I also saw Navin, Sandeep and Mannu of his village coming out of the liquor shop with a broken glass bottle and there were blood stains in Navin’s hand. Mannu and Sandeep were carrying sharp-edged weapons. When I shouted, all of them ran away,” he told the police.

Sandeep said when entered the liquor shop, he saw Krishan lying in a pool of blood, while Vishal was also lying nearby in a serious condition.

The police and forensic teams reached the spot and collected evidence.

Vishal was taken to the general hospital where doctors referred him to Kalpna Chawla Medical College in Karnal, but his family members took him to a private hospital in the city, where his condition is stated to be critical.

According to police sources, Krishan was also arrested in connection with the murder of a youth in 2015. The court had convicted him in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment. He was released on bail in this case.

Following a complaint, a case under Sections 148, 149, 323, 324, 506 and 302 of the IPC was registered against Navin and Anil, who are brothers, and Sandeep, Mannu, Abhishek and four unidentified persons.

SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said three teams have been constituted to investigate the incident. The actual reason for the murder will be ascertained only after the arrest of the accused, but prima facie the reason behind it is an old enmity, the SP added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat