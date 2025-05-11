DT
Home / Haryana / 2,461 bags of subsidised urea seized from illegal godown in Yamunanagar

2,461 bags of subsidised urea seized from illegal godown in Yamunanagar

The authorities of Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, have found 2,461 bags of subsidised agriculture-grade urea allegedly kept at an unauthorised godown in a village of Yamunanagar district. The authorities of the department have seized the urea bags...
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 12:23 AM May 11, 2025 IST
A team of Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department seizes subsidised agriculture grade urea from an unauthorised godwon in Yamunanagar district.
The authorities of Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, have found 2,461 bags of subsidised agriculture-grade urea allegedly kept at an unauthorised godown in a village of Yamunanagar district.

The authorities of the department have seized the urea bags and sealed the illegal godown.

Aditya Pratap Dabas, Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA), Yamunanagar, got information that subsidised agriculture-grade urea had been stocked in an unauthorised godown at Tajakpur village of Yamunanagar district.

A team headed by Dabas visited the spot on Thursday and found 2,461 bags of subsidised agriculture-grade urea in the godown.

“The urea bags have been seized and the godown was sealed,” said Dabas.

He said that they were making efforts to the stop the illegal sale of subsidised agriculture urea in the district.

“Our teams are working continuously to stop the illegal sale of subsidised urea,” said Dabas.

Krishan Kumar, SHO, Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, said that on the complaint of Harish Panday, Subject Matter Specialist of Agriculture Department, a case was registered against the owners of the godown.

It is alleged that owners of a number of plywood factories are using subsidised agriculture-grade urea illegally to prepare glue, which is used as an adhesive to prepare plywood products.

The rate of subsidised agriculture-grade urea (Rs 266.50 per bag of 45 kg) is much lower than that of technical-grade urea (Rs 2,200-Rs 2,400 per bag of 50 kg).

