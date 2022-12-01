24L families to benefit in Phase-I of Nirogi scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij today said that in the first phase of the “Nirogi Haryana” scheme, 98,13,214 members of 24,75,380 Antodaya families would be provided intensive health check-up free of cost.

He said the scheme was launched by President of India Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.

For the systematic check-up of all Antyodya families in the first phase, six categories have been identified as per various age groups. Comprehensive health check-up and other tests will be performed as per age-related categories to rule out/screen communicable/non-communicable diseases. All beneficiaries will be assessed on over 25 parameters. If any disease is detected/diagnosed, further investigation and treatment will be provided free of cost.

The Health Minister said the Department of Medical Education and Research, Ayush Department, Women and Child Development Department, Education Department, Panchayat Department and Urban Local Bodies Department have joined hands to implement the scheme successfully. The programme would be rolled out at 32 sites across all districts in the state, he added.

Vij said the scheme depicted the state government’s commitment to provide good health facilities to its citizens.

During the Budget session this year, the CM had announced that the families with income less than 1.80 lakh (Antyodya families) would be medically examined free of cost.