24L families to benefit in Phase-I of Nirogi scheme

Chandigarh, November 30
Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij today said that in the first phase of the “Nirogi Haryana” scheme, 98,13,214 members of 24,75,380 Antodaya families would be provided intensive health check-up free of cost.
He said the scheme was launched by President of India Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.
For the systematic check-up of all Antyodya families in the first phase, six categories have been identified as per various age groups. Comprehensive health check-up and other tests will be performed as per age-related categories to rule out/screen communicable/non-communicable diseases. All beneficiaries will be assessed on over 25 parameters. If any disease is detected/diagnosed, further investigation and treatment will be provided free of cost.
The Health Minister said the Department of Medical Education and Research, Ayush Department, Women and Child Development Department, Education Department, Panchayat Department and Urban Local Bodies Department have joined hands to implement the scheme successfully. The programme would be rolled out at 32 sites across all districts in the state, he added.
Vij said the scheme depicted the state government’s commitment to provide good health facilities to its citizens.
During the Budget session this year, the CM had announced that the families with income less than 1.80 lakh (Antyodya families) would be medically examined free of cost.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 of family killed in road accident in J-K's Kathua
Police say a private vehicle went out of the driver’s contro...
Looking forward to supporting India’s G20 presidency: White House
India formally assumes the G20 Presidency on December 1
‘Korean’ woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral
Police say they have not received any complaint, but have ta...
UP groom kisses bride on stage, she refuses to marry him
The 23-year-old woman says the groom kissed her to win a bet...