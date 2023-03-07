25 booked for illegal sand mining, assault

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 6

The police have registered a case in connection with an incident of illegal mining of sand in the Yamuna. Cops also booked more than 25 persons for resorting to stone-pelting and creating hurdles for the police in taking action against the offenders of illegal mining, besides assaulting and threatening cops.

A case under various Sections of the IPC, including Sections 307 and 506, and provisions of illegal mining, has been registered regarding the incident that took place in the Kheri Police station jurisdiction on Sunday night. It was reported that as a police vehicle, which was on routine patrol, tried to stop four trucks, carrying river sand, for checking, the drivers of the vehicles managed to flee from the spot by taking alternative routes with the help of some private vehicles, which had come to provide cover to the trucks.

Revealing that while the accused drivers resorted to emptying the trucks on various roads, they also damaged a police barrier near Kanwara Chowk by driving rashly and attempted to run over the cops posted at the naka during the run-and-chase incident.

It was alleged that as the police vehicle chasing the trucks reached Kaboolpur Khadar village, a group of youths blocked the road and resorted to pelting stones at the vehicle, resulting in damage to the rear window pane of the police vehicle. The accused also threatened the cops, it was reported.

A case was registered under various Sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder, causing hurdles in official duty and illegal mining, against over 25 persons in this regard, said a police official.