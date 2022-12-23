25 calling attention motions received for winter session

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday said that 25 calling attention motions and one short-duration motion for discussions had been received for the winter session, starting from December 26.

Gupta said the session was scheduled to run from December 26 to 28, but the final decision would be taken in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to be held on December 26.

The sessions will run from 11 am to 6 pm. There will be one hour lunch break in between. Earlier, the draw for the question hour was conducted. During this, slips of 60 starred questions were drawn for three days. These questions have been sent on behalf of 52 MLAs.

Gupta said so far the notices of 311 starred and 171 unstarred questions for the winter session had been received by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat. “Fifty two MLAs have sent notices for starred questions and 22 for unstarred questions. Till Tuesday afternoon, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat has received three bills from the state government-Haryana Urban Immovable Property Tax (List Validation) Repeal Bill 2022, Haryana Small Town (Tax-Validation) Repeal Bill 2022 and Haryana Municipality (Tax-Validation) Repeal Bill 2022,” he said.

The Speaker said all preparations regarding the session had been completed. A security-related meeting has been called on December 22. Gupta said during the winter session, the MLAs would be entertained with dishes made of coarse grains like millets.