25-year-old man arrested for raping two minors in Gurugram district

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 14

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old native of Uttar Pradesh allegedly raped two minor girls -- aged five and four-and-a-half years -- in Badshahpur area on Friday evening. The victims are being treated in civil hospital due to injuries. The accused has been arrested and police have taken him on one-day police remand after producing him in a city court today.

The daughters of dailywagers were playing outside their rented house, when the accused who also lived in same accommodation lured them to his room on pretext of giving toffees and allegedly raped them.

Cries of the girls made people gather there. They beat up the accused before handing him over to police.

The victims who were crying badly were rushed to hospital where doctors confirmed sexual assault after the medical examination.

On the basis of a complaint the girls’ fathers an FIR has been registered under POCSO Act at Badshahpur police station and the accused has been arrested who confessed for the same, police said.

Police added that the accused, who is stated to be unmarried, has been identified as Aadil, native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. He is also a daily wager and mainly taken up white-washing jobs.

“The accused offered toffees to the two kids and lured them to his room where he committed the crime. When victims raised the alarm people present nearby gathered and caught him red-handed. The accused has been taken on police remand,” said Vikas Kaushik, ACP (headquarters).