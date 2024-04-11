25-yr-old ends life after ‘breakup’ with girlfriend

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 10

Upset over the ‘breakup’ with his girlfriend, a 25-year-old youth reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a fan here. The deceased has been identified as Shivam Bhatnagar of Jacobpura. He used to work in a private company. His father Sanjay Bhatnagar is a priest in the Krishna temple, Jacobpur, and lives with his family on the first floor of the temple.

Before ending his life, the youth sent a suicide note to his friend on WhatsApp in which he wrote the names of his girlfriend and her male friend. The incident took place around 7 pm on Tuesday.

In the suicide note, he apologised to his father for ending his life. Shivam’s friend Akash informed his father about the suicide note as soon as he received it. When Sanjay and others reached the first floor, they found the room locked.

They broke open the door, brought Shivam down and took him to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Shivam’s cousin Gaurav Bhatnagar said Shivam had a conversation with the girl on WhatsApp from 2.30 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday. An FIR was registered against the girl and her friend under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC.

