250 CCTV cameras to be installed at 106 sensitive points in Panipat

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, November 24

As many as 106 sensitive points have been identified in the city, where high resolution close circuit television (CCTV) cameras are required not only to keep a watch on the traffic rule violators, but also on the movement of miscreants, especially on highways.

The Police Department is planning to install 250 cameras at all these 106 sensitive points jointly with the district administration.

A majority of the points are located at the entry and exit points on outer roads in the city, from where the miscreants enter and flee after perpetrating crime.

To install the CCTV cameras, the police teams conducted a survey and prepared a detailed project report (DPR) of the sensitive points, most of which are on the highways and outer roads in the city. The police were successful in solving a recent blind murder case of a woman and gang rape case of three women at a farm house in the Madlauda area with the help of the CCTV cameras.

The accused were so clever that they didn’t use mobile phones while committing the crime, but the police recovered a mild footage of the CCTV camera and with its help nabbed the accused.

“CCTV cameras are the need of the hour as they play a big role in the detection of any crime and many criminal cases have been solved with the help of the CCTV cameras only,” said Ajeet Singh Shekhawat, Superintendent of Police (SP).

A proposal has been made to install the CCTV cameras to keep a tab on the traffic rule violators as well as on those involved in criminal activities, the SP added.

A thorough survey has been conducted in the city and 106 sensitive points on Assandh Road, Jatal Road, Gohana Road, Kutani Road, Babbail Naka, Insar market, Sanoli Road and other roads and highways have been identified to install the CCTV cameras, he said.

A total of 250 cameras, including high resolution cameras, night vision cameras would be installed at all these points, the SP asserted.

The control room for the CCTV cameras would be established at the police control room at the Mini Secretariat, he said. These CCTV cameras would help in penalising the traffic rule violators and identify vehicles involved in accidents, automatic challan system for multiple riding, those without helmet and number plates.

The proposal to install the CCTV cameras is ready, SP Shekhawat said.

