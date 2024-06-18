25K farmers without e-KYC, land verification in Rohtak, Mahendragarh

Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, June 17
Despite repeated reminders, over 25,000 farmers in Rohtak and Mahendragarh districts are yet to get their e-KYC and land verification done. As a result, they will not be able to receive 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will be released by PM Narendra Modi on June 18. The e-KYC and land verification are mandatory conditions to avail the benefit of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which provides a total monetary aid of Rs 6,000 per annum in the form of three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 to small and marginal farmers across the nation.
“Over 15,000 farmers in Rohtak and 10,100 in Mahendragarh district have failed to get their e-KYC and land verification done even after repeated reminders, hence the 17th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will not be credited to their bank accounts,” said an official of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department.
He said it seemed these farmers were not fulfilling the conditions laid down to avail the monetary benefit, hence they were shying away from getting the e-KYC and land verification done.
