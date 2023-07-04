25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, July 3

As many as 25,192 posts of teacher at government schools across Haryana are vacant, which is over one-fifth of the total positions, as per a Management Information System (MIS) portal report on May 25.

Nuh tops the list with 4,353 posts, followed by Yamunanagar, the home district of Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, with 1,744, Palwal with 1,635 and Sirsa with 1,535 posts.

This came to the fore when the Subject Committee of Vidhan Sabha on Education, Technical Education, Vocational Education, Medical Education and Health Services recently sought details about vacant and working positions of teacher in government schools from the Department of School Education.

The department today shared the list with all district education officers (DEOs) and district elementary education officers (DEEOs) for verification as per the real position so that it could be sent to the subject committee. They have been asked to send a report by July 6 post verification.

“As per the list, there are as many as 1,15,230 teaching cadre posts in the state, of which 25,192 are vacant. Regular teachers are working against 77,039 posts, 11,746 have been filed by guest teachers and 1,253 are occupied by teachers appointed by Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited,” says a source, adding 292 teachers are on deputation in SSA/UT, etc.Ishwar Singh, Head of the Subject Committee, told The Tribune details of vacant and working positions had been sought in view of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

“For execution of the NEP, it is necessary to assess the prevailing situation of school buildings, laboratories and number of teachers and other staff working there. Hence, a report on vacant and occupied posts of teacher has been sought,” he added.

Jagdish Nayyar, a senior member of the subject committee, said the report regarding vacant posts of teacher would also be sent to the state government with a recommendation to fill these.

Rajesh Kumar, DEO, Jhajjar, said the process to verify details about vacant and working positions of teachers had been initiated.