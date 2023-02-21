25L covered under ESI Health Care scheme : Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh February 20

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said ESI Health Care, Haryana, was providing comprehensive medical services to 25 lakh insured persons working in organised sectors and their family members through seven ESI Hospitals, three Ayurvedic units, one mobile and 85 dispensaries across the state.

While apprising about the ESI Health Care facilities to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Changes and Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav, during a meeting today, Khattar said new dispensaries have been functional at Kurukshetra and Taraori. The dispensary opened at Jhadli would also be functional soon.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Yadav and said the government has given administrative approval for construction of six new 100-bed ESI Hospitals at Hisar, Rohtak , Sonipat Ambala , Karnal and Panchkula.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Khattar directed the officers to identify a suitable location and land for setting up ESI hospitals in time-bound manner so as to expedite the construction plan of proposed ESI hospitals in the state. The CM further said Haryana was ahead of all other states which had been possible by strengthening the medical care facilities for the public in the state.

#manohar lal khattar