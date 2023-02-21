25L covered under ESI Health Care scheme : Khattar

Chandigarh February 20
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said ESI Health Care, Haryana, was providing comprehensive medical services to 25 lakh insured persons working in organised sectors and their family members through seven ESI Hospitals, three Ayurvedic units, one mobile and 85 dispensaries across the state.
While apprising about the ESI Health Care facilities to Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Changes and Labour and Employment, Bhupender Yadav, during a meeting today, Khattar said new dispensaries have been functional at Kurukshetra and Taraori. The dispensary opened at Jhadli would also be functional soon.
The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Yadav and said the government has given administrative approval for construction of six new 100-bed ESI Hospitals at Hisar, Rohtak , Sonipat Ambala , Karnal and Panchkula.
Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Khattar directed the officers to identify a suitable location and land for setting up ESI hospitals in time-bound manner so as to expedite the construction plan of proposed ESI hospitals in the state. The CM further said Haryana was ahead of all other states which had been possible by strengthening the medical care facilities for the public in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...