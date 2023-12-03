26 injured as bus hits tipper

Ambala, December 2
At least 26 people were injured after a private bus hit a tipper truck on the Ambala-Naraingarh road on Saturday.
The injured were rushed to Ambala City Civil Hospital for treatment.
Panjokhra police station SHO Vikrant said, “A private bus was on its way to Ambala City from Naraingarh when it hit a tipper truck from the rear side. As many as 26 people sustained injuries in the mishap. Of these, six have been referred for further treatment. Some injured have been discharged as well. The statements of the injured people are being recorded and further action will be taken accordingly.”
An injured girl said she was on her way to Ambala to appear in an examination when the bus met with an accident.
An on-duty doctor said the injured are undergoing treatment. He said CT scans and X-rays are being run.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP edge in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress takes early lead in Telangana and Chhattisgarh
Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP is r...
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP crosses half-way mark in a big setback to Congress
Counting of votes under way for 199 seats
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress breaches majority mark
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...
Telangana Assembly poll results: Congress stays ahead, ruling BRS trails
Counting of votes in elections to 119-member Assembly starte...