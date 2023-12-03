26 injured as bus hits tipper

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 2

At least 26 people were injured after a private bus hit a tipper truck on the Ambala-Naraingarh road on Saturday.

The injured were rushed to Ambala City Civil Hospital for treatment.

Panjokhra police station SHO Vikrant said, “A private bus was on its way to Ambala City from Naraingarh when it hit a tipper truck from the rear side. As many as 26 people sustained injuries in the mishap. Of these, six have been referred for further treatment. Some injured have been discharged as well. The statements of the injured people are being recorded and further action will be taken accordingly.”

An injured girl said she was on her way to Ambala to appear in an examination when the bus met with an accident.

An on-duty doctor said the injured are undergoing treatment. He said CT scans and X-rays are being run.

