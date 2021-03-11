26 Muslim artisans set example of harmony, decorate Panipat venue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

Setting an example of communal harmony, Delhi artist Mohammad Gulfam along with his 26-member team is working for the state-level function to be held to commemorate the 400th Parkash Purb of Guru Teg Bahadur in Panipat on Sunday.

Painting of ‘Ek Onkar’ to decorate the pandal, main entrance gate, stage and backdrop made by Gulfam is the highlight of this religious festivity. “Art knows no religion. We work in temples, mosques and gurdwaras everywhere. Sometimes we even do decorations for jagran. Our team has also done a lot of decoration work at various religious events organised on Gurpurb,” says Gulfam, who heads a team of 26 Muslim artisans hailing from Delhi.

Gulfam shared that ensuring his participation in this grand event, he along with his team had reached Panipat on April 12.

His team with reverence is working continuously for 18 to 19 hours to decorate the pandal, main entrance gate, stage and backdrop set up at the function.

His team members, namely Sharif, Akram, Nawab Ali, Rizwan and Ayub among others, had firstly prepared an iron structure for the main entrance, stage and backdrop. After this, beautiful wood and thermocol art have been done on this structure to give a grand welcome to the ‘sangat’, who will be attending this historic event.

“Working at such religious events preaching the message of communal harmony and brotherhood certainly gives our team a spiritual comfort and inner peace. We all should come together to show religious and communal harmony,” said Gulfam.