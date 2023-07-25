26 Rewari buildings lack fire safety measures

Tribune News Service

Rewari, July 24

The Rewari Municipal Council, during a survey, found 26 buildings in Brass Market and Model Town to be not fulfilling the parameters applicable under the Haryana Building Code 2017. These buildings also lack fire safety measures.

The survey report came to the fore when the municipal council authorities recently submitted it to the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) in connection with a complaint filed by a local resident Prakash Yadav. Coaching centres are being run in the majority of these buildings. The authorities are now gearing up to take action against them.

Acting on the complaint, the HHRC sought a fresh status report from the municipal council authorities into the matter. The authorities submitted the report on July 21.

Ajay Kumar Sikka, Executive Engineer, Rewari Municipal Council, told The Tribune that show cause notices were served to owners of all 26 buildings and were asked to submit their reply as to why they were not following the norms.

“Some of the building owners have submitted their reply while many have failed to do so,” said Sikka.

Sushil Kumar, Building Inspector, Rewari Municipal Council, said the survey was conducted over a month ago to find building that were not following fire safety norms and provisions under the Haryana Building Code 2017.

