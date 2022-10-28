260 gm heroin, 2 kg opium seized in Sirsa

Chandigarh, October 27
The police have arrested two persons for drug peddling in Sirsa district and seized 260 gram heroin and 2.20 kg opium from their possession.
An official spokesperson said a police team signalled a scooter driver to stop. Instead of stopping, the accused tried to escape, but was nabbed at a short distance. When frisked, 260 gram heroin worth around Rs 1.25 crore was seized from his possession. The accused was identified as Sonu (alias Mirchi) of Ther Mohalla in Sirsa.
In another case, a police team arrested a person near a railway crossing in the district and seized 2.2 kg opium from his possession. The accused was identified as Santosh Kumar of Jharkhand. Separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered.
