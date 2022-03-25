261 construction works by Karnal MC under scanner, face quality test

Parveen Arora
Karnal, March 24
As many as 261 construction works undertaken by the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) have come under the scanner. MC Commissioner Naresh Narwal has constituted a team led by Joint Commissioner (JC) Gagandeep Singh to check the quality of all construction works carried out in the recent past. Besides, councillors of all the wards are the members of this committee.
The team has started testing the quality of work done and so far it has checked 40 such works. The team members conducting the test found quality related flaws in several works.
“We are testing the quality of all the construction works carried out recently. We found some quality related issues. Directions have been issued to the contractors to rectify these,” said Gagandeep Singh, JC.
“In some works, we found that no testing of tiles has been done and the contractors have been directed to replace the tiles,” said Singh.
Naresh Narwal inspected the construction work of the street from main road to Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan in Sectors 32-33 and found poor quality work done as paver blocks were not laid systematically and cement concrete locking on the edge was uneven. After which the payment of the contractor was stopped, said the JC.
“We will ensure good quality work is done in the KMC limits. Explanations have been asked from the officials responsible for these works. Disciplinary action will be taken if their replies are found to be unsatisfactory,” said Narwal.
Payment has been stopped as we are conducting quality test. The contractors will be given a chance to rectify the flaws and if it is not found up to the mark even after that then criminal proceeding will be done against the contractors,” said the Commissioner.
