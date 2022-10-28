Cybercrime: 27,824 mobile nos. set to be blocked in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

Additional Director General of Police (Crime) OP Singh has written to all district SPs, DIGs, all range ADGPs/IGs and the Commissioner of Police in Gurugram, Panchkula and Faridabad to block 27,824 mobile numbers as these were “being abused for committing cybercrime”.

CyberSafe Portal, run by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under the Ministry of Home Affairs, blocks mobile numbers uploaded by the designated District Cybercrime Nodal Officer.

In a letter, dated October 27, to the officers concerned, Singh ordered the uploading of mobile numbers for blocking through the Department of Telecommunication (DoT). These numbers have been reported on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal as being abused for committing cybercrime.

Among the 27,824 mobile numbers, the maximum are from Gurugram (7,142), followed by Faridabad (3,896), Panchkula (1,420), Sonepat (1,408), Hisar (1,228), Ambala (1,101), Rohtak (1,045), Panipat (1,034) and Jhajjar (1,024).

Singh also directed the officers concerned to carry out IMEI linkage analysis through mobile handsets being used to operate these numbers.

The Additional Director General of Police (Crime) has directed that an action-taken report be sent to the state nodal officer and the state crime branch with details of mobile numbers uploaded on the CyberSafe portal and mobile numbers identified through linkage analysis.

Over 47,000 cybercrime complaints were received on cybercrime helpline number 1930, at 29 cyber police stations and 309 cyber desks at territorial police stations across the state till September this year. The police have seized and returned to the victim over Rs 15 crore of defrauded money.

“October is being observed as National Cyber Security Month. To spread awareness about cyber security, the police held mass engagement programmes across the state that attracted 19.7 lakh people. Through social media, it reached out to another 26.7 lakh people, taking the total to 46.4 lakh, effectively one out of every five persons living in Haryana,” said ADGP OP Singh.

