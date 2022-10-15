27 in fray for Adampur bypoll

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 14

A total of 27 candidates have filed nomination papers for the byelection to be held on November 3 in the Adampur Assembly constituency.

Returning officer Subhash Chander said Jai Prakash of the Congress, Kurda Ram Nambardar of the INLD, Naresh Kumar Sodhi of the Republican Party of India, Naresh Kumar of the Janta Brigade Party, Gulab Singh Narwal of the Loktanter Suraksha Party, Surjbhan of the Rashtriya Lokswaraj Party, Mani Ram of the Liberal Socialist Party, Ashok Kumar of the Bhartiya Janraj Party, Dalbir Singh of the Peoples Party of India (Democratic), besides Independent candidates including Jangbir Singh, Jaiprakash, Krishna Kumar, Deepak Kumar, Veerbhan, Ramnath , Mani Ram, Rajesh and Sita Ram had filed their papers. He said three candidates had submitted double copy of the nomination papers.

The returning officer said the scrutiny of the nomination papers would be done on October 15. Candidates could withdraw their names till October 17.

Voters would be able to cast their votes for the byelection to be held on November 3 in the Adampur Assembly constituency from 7 am to 6 pm. He said the counting of votes would be done on November 6. The election process related to the byelection would be completed by November 8.