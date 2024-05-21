27 of 223 Haryana candidates face criminal cases

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, May 20

Molestation, extortion, attempted murder and corruption. These are only some of the criminal cases faced by as many as 12 per cent of the 223 candidates in the electoral fray for Lok Sabha polls in Haryana.

A total of 27 candidates have disclosed criminal charges against them, up from 24 out of 223 (11%) in the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Among the major political parties, the BJP, Congress and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) have two candidates each with pending criminal cases, while the INLD, BSP and AAP have one such candidate each. Additionally, 13 Independent candidates are also facing criminal cases.

One notable case involves Congress’ Gurugram candidate Raj Babbar, who stands convicted in a case related to assault on a public servant, participation in an unlawful assembly and causing hurt. Sentenced to two-year imprisonment in 2022 by a Lucknow court, his conviction has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court pending appeal.

Babbar also faces charges of attempted murder, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty and another case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Naveen Jindal, the BJP’s candidate from Kurukshetra, has nine cases against him, including allegations related to coal block allocations. Against him are lodged three CBI cases related to cheating and corruption and three ED complaints under the PMLA.

He was also booked under the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act in 2018. As he didn’t appear before the Panchkula court for proceedings, he was declared a proclaimed offender in the case. After getting the ticket, he secured bail on May 3.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha