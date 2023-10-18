27 services on fast-track for industrialists in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Entrepreneurs and industrialists in Haryana can now avail of 27 services related to building plans, certificates, permissions, and property transactions provided by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) in a time-bound manner.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal issued a notification under the Haryana Right to Service Act (RTSA) today to ensure expeditious service delivery and promote transparency and accountability. This initiative is a significant step towards improving the ease of doing business in Haryana and supporting the growth of the state’s economy.

Each service under this ambit is accompanied by a time frame. The approval of building plans for industrial or residential purposes takes 15 days, while commercial plans take 30 days. Completion/occupation certificates for buildings are issued within 15 days. Other services, such as No-Objection Certificates, conveyance deeds, and no-dues certificates, are expedited in 20, 15, and 15 days, respectively.

Plot transfers, whether through sale or uncontested transfers, will be done in 30 and 45 days, respectively. Permissions for mortgage and attested copies of documents are efficiently provided within 30 and three days, respectively. Changes in ownership (other than death cases), demarcation of plots, and issuance of plinth-level certificates will take 30, five, and seven days, respectively.

Water and sewerage connections will be given within 15 days, while the allotment of land or shed will take 60 days. Permissions for installing communication and connectivity infrastructure will be given within 45 days. Physical possession of plots and extensions for project implementation completion will take seven and 14 days, respectively.

The time limit for issuance of project-completion certificates and change of name-related services has been set at 30 and 14 days, respectively. The time limit for alterations in constitution, plot changes, plot surrenders, and plot bifurcations is 30 days each, while the time limit for leasing or renting of plots and changes in project status is 14 days each. Lastly, the time limit for the speedy repair of potholes on roads is 10 days.