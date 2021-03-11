28% increase in excise revenue in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

There has been an increase of over 28% in the excise revenue over the last year after the auction of liquor vends in nine districts of Haryana.

Compared to Rs 1,288-crore excise revenue in the year 2021-22, the revenue has jumped to Rs 1,508 crore for the 2022-23 financial year,official sources said.

Gurugram (West) reported a revenue of Rs 424 crore in the current financial year, compared to Rs 416 crore last year. Hisar’s revenue went up to Rs 202 crore from Rs 172 last year.

Similarly, Panipat reported Rs 237 crore revenue as against Rs 163 crore, while Rohtak’s revenue for current year is pegged at 159 crore as against Rs 144 crore last year. Palwal’s revenue is Rs 91 crore as against Rs 86 crore last year, while Fatehabad clocked a revenue of Rs 92 crore, up from Rs 74 crore last year.

Mewat’s revenue is reported to be Rs 53 crore this year as against Rs 39 crore last year.The revenue for Narnaul increased from Rs 103 crore to Rs 116 crore.The revenue for Kurukshetra is reported to Rs 129 crore as against Rs 86 crore last year, the sources added.

Meanwhile, The revenue collections from excise have increased from Rs 6,786 crore in the financial year 2020-21 to Rs 7,938 crore in the 2021-22 financial year. This is an increase of 16.97%.

Official sources said 559 bids had been received for 207 zones for the allotment of the liquor vends in the nine districts of Group 1. In the four districts of Kurukshetra, Mewat, Narnaul and Panipat, 100% of the zones were sold through e-auction in round 1.