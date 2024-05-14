28 Sirsa farmers fined for burning wheat stubble

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 13

Many cases of burning of wheat stubble have been reported in Sirsa district this rabi season. Nearly 157 locations have been reported to the Agriculture Department so far this season.

Last year, 86 locations were reported but stubble was found burnt in the fields of 20 farmers

At that time, farmers were fined Rs 50,000. This year, Rs 70,000 has been imposed on farmers

After inspection of these locations, fines were imposed on more than 28 farmers. Depending on the level of farmers’ participation in the act, the number of locations for stubble burning may exceed 200.

Sukhdev Kamboj, Deputy Director of the Agriculture Department, stated farmers were being sensitised over the ill-effects of stubble-burning. Despite this, some farmers still indulge in the practice, leading to penalties being imposed on them. Special teams of officials are engaged in this task. It is noteworthy that compared to last year, there has been an increase in the incidents of wheat stubble burning this year. Last year, 86 locations were reported in the district and wheat stubble was found burnt in the fields of 20 farmers.

At that time, farmers were fined Rs 50,000. This year, nearly 157 cases have been reported so far, and a total fine of Rs 70,000 has been imposed on 28 farmers. Dr Kamboj stated that 157 cases had been recorded from April 15 to till date in the rabi season.

Farmer Resham Singh said last year, those making hay bought wheat stubble from farmers at Rs 3,500 per quintal. This time, due to lower rates of wheat stubble in the neighbouring states, buyers refrained from purchasing stubble from here. He said until 10 years ago, people used to extract wheat using threshers on a large scale. People would come from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh with threshers during the wheat harvesting season. Labour was readily available during that time. However, in recent years, farmers face many difficulties. Consequently, no farmer is hiring labourers or reapers to harvest wheat. As a result, stubble remains in the fields due to combine harvesting and hay-making, which farmers have to burn to clear.

Similarly, farmer Jagjiwan Singh said even amidst the sowing of cotton and moong beans, farmers were burning wheat stubble. To strengthen the soil before planting rice, farmers sow moong beans. In this process, farmers quickly clear the land to sow, enabling better rice cultivation.

Deputy Director Kamboj said reports of wheat stubble burning were received through Haryana Space Applications Centre, Hisar (HARSAC). Departmental teams also continuously monitor cases of stubble burning in villages. Most of the locations being reported are incorrect, he said.

