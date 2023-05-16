28-yr-old held for abetment to suicide

Gurugram, May 15
The Gurugram police has arrested a 28-year-old man, an executive of a private insurance company, for abetting the suicide of his girlfriend on Saturday. The accused was sent into judicial custody.
An FIR was lodged at the Sector 53 police station. According to the police, a 22-year-old woman from Ghaziabad consumed a poisonous substance in Wazirabad. “Despite being physically involved, he refused to marry my daughter. Distressed by this, she ended her life,” the deceased’s mother said.
