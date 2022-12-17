28L BPL families to get digital yellow ration cards

Chandigarh, December 16
More than 28.93 lakh BPL families in the state will soon get yellow ration cards digitally. A fresh survey of the BPL families has been conducted to ensure that benefits reach the actual beneficiaries.
A separate Citizen Information Resource Department has also been formed and the data of BPL families cross-verified with the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. The minimum annual income for BPL cards has been increased from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh, as a result of which the number of BPL beneficiaries has increased from 11.50 lakh to 28.93 lakh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin talk energy, trade
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis, reiterates PM M...
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case
4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...