28L BPL families to get digital yellow ration cards

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

More than 28.93 lakh BPL families in the state will soon get yellow ration cards digitally. A fresh survey of the BPL families has been conducted to ensure that benefits reach the actual beneficiaries.

A separate Citizen Information Resource Department has also been formed and the data of BPL families cross-verified with the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. The minimum annual income for BPL cards has been increased from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh, as a result of which the number of BPL beneficiaries has increased from 11.50 lakh to 28.93 lakh.