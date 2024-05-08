29 in fray for Hisar Lok Sabha seat

Hisar, May 7
After the scrutiny of nomination papers today, 29 candidates will be in the fray for the Hisar Lok Sabha seat.
District Election Officer Pradeep Dahiya said 44 nomination papers by 36 candidates were filed for the Hisar seat. He said after the scrutiny of the nomination papers, the documents of 29 candidates were found to be correct, while that of seven candidates were invalid.
The nomination of Vikas Saharan, the covering candidate of the Congress; Ranbir Singh, the covering candidate of the BJP; Ravinder Singh, alias Ravi Singh Chautala, the covering candidate of the INLD; all four nominations of Digvijay Chautala, the covering candidate of the JJP; BSP’s covering candidate Mamata Rani, one nomination of Dev Giri from Rashtriya Lok Swaraj Party, nominations of Independent candidates Chandra Mohan, Om Prakash and Jai Prakash were cancelled.
Dahiya said candidates could withdraw their nomination papers till May 9. In the sixth phase of the LS elections, voting for all seats of Haryana will be held on May 25 and counting of votes will take place on June 4.
