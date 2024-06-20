29-year-old dies by suicide

Gurugram, June 19
A 29-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself with a rope from the ceiling fan of his room at Chakarpur village in Gurugram district, police officials confirmed here on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Kamal Vishwas, who was living in a rented accommodation in the village. Preliminary probe revealed that he was working as a driver in a private company and was depressed over some family issues, the police said.
Residents living in the locality broke his room’s door after they noticed that he had not come out of the room since Monday night. They later informed the police about the incident.
The police recovered his body on Tuesday afternoon and sent it to a civil hospital for postmortem examination. The body was handed over to his family members on Wednesday. Besides, the police has initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
