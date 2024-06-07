294 electricity poles damaged in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 6

A severe thunderstorm that struck the district late Wednesday night caused significant damage to the power infrastructure in Karnal. The storm uprooted as many as 294 electricity poles and 51 transformers, leading to a widespread power crisis, particularly affecting the Newal and Taraori subdivisional areas.

The intensity of the storm disrupted the power supply, leaving residents without electricity for hours.

The storm left electricity poles broken and transformers non-functional lying in different areas, with power cables entangled and strewn about, creating hazardous conditions. The authorities and workers of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) were on high alert, working tirelessly throughout the Wednesday night and the entire day on Thursday to restore power.

“The dedicated efforts of the repair teams ensured that power supply was gradually restored to a majority of the affected areas. Work is underway to restore power in the remaining areas," said Kashik Mann, Superintending Engineer of the UHBVN, Karnal Circle.

He praised the workers for their relentless efforts in repairing the damage and restoring normalcy.

However, power supply is yet to be restored in agricultural fields, due to which farmers had to suffer a lot. Farmers expressed their inconvenience due to the power outage. "The thunderstorm uprooted several poles in our area, causing significant inconvenience during the night. We are relieved that the power supply has now been restored," said Ashok Kumar, a local resident.

