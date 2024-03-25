2K farmers apply for crop loss relief

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, March 24

A total of 1,992 farmers of 491 villages in three districts of south Haryana have claimed compensation for losses suffered after rabi crops were damaged due to hailstorms, torrential rain and winds. They have reported losses on 10,915 acres of land on the government’s e-kshatipurti portal.

Extensive damage due to torrential rains Extensive damage has been reported to rabi crops due to hailstorms and heavy rains across the state. The farmers are on the verge of ruination. It is the responsibility of the government to bail them out of this crisis. Adequate compensation must be given to all affected farmers. — Inderjit Singh, vice-president, All-India Kisan Sabha State govt must step in Hailstorms have flattened wheat and mustard crops in many villages, causing extensive losses. A majority of farmers did not take insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana (PMFBY), following unpleasant experience with the insurance company in the past. Now, everyone is looking forward to monetary help from the state government. — Krishan, a distressed farmer from Jhajjar

These farmers do not have an insurance cover, so the state government should compensate them after verifying their claims through field inspections. As many as 969 farmers of 241 villages in Mahendragarh, 783 farmers of 123 villages in Jhajjar and 240 farmers of 127 villages in Rewari district have sought compensation for crop damage.

Krishan, a distressed farmer from Jhajjar, said hailstorms had flattened wheat and mustard crops in many villages, causing them extensive losses. A majority of them did not take insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana (PMFBY), following unpleasant experience with the insurance company in the past. Now, everyone was eyeing the state government to get monetary help for their survival, he added.

Sources said 449 farmers in Beri block, 112 in Matanhel, 105 in Salhawas, 56 in Bahadurgarh, 54 in Jhajjar and 12 farmers in Badli block had registered crop losses on 4,175 acre land on the portal.

“The government should get all the claim applications verified at the earliest to ensure the release of compensation without delay,” said Ram Kumar, another affected farmer.

In Mahendragarh district, 249 farmers in Satnali block, 233 in Kanina, 230 in Mahendragarh, 114 in Narnaul, 96 in Ateli and 73 growers in Nangal Choudhary block have sought compensation for crop damage on 4,523 acres.

In Rewari district, 84 farmers in Palhawas block, 51 in Rewari, 34 in Dahina, 28 in Nahar, 15 each in Dharuhera and Kosli, 12 in Manethi and 11 in Bawal block have reported crop losses on 1,217 acres.

The All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has asked the state government to provide adequate compensation to affected farmers at the earliest.

“Extensive losses have been reported in rabi crops due to hailstorms and heavy rains across the state. The farmers are on the verge of ruination. It is the responsibility of the government to bail them out of this crisis,” said Inderjit Singh, AIKS vice-president.

