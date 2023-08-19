2K farmers upload crop damage info on e-portal

Karnal, August 18
As many as 2,256 flood-affected farmers of the district, who have suffered losses owing to recent rainfall and floods, have uploaded their crop damage reports on the e-kshatipurti portal so far.
Nearly 11,035 acres of land have been registered by these farmers, which will be verified by the patwari, later by kanungo, further by the SDM and the Deputy Commissioner.
Farmers can upload their details related to losses by August 18 and the compensation will be transferred to the accounts of the farmers after the verification of the claims, said Shyam Lal, District Revenue Officer (DRO).
The district has witnessed rainfall and floods, which destroyed the crops on thousands of acres of land and resulted in losses to farmers. The state government has opened e-kshtipurti portal, where farmers can upload their details.
