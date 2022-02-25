2K from state still in Ukraine: CM

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.File photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 24

Nearly 2,000 persons from Haryana, mostly students, are stuck in Ukraine and the state government is in constant touch with the Union Ministry of External Affairs on this issue, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said here today.

Addressing a press conference here, Khattar said the ministry had already set up a control room, while in Chandigarh, a control room had been set up by the state government where persons from Haryana could contact on WhatsApp number 92123-14595. They could also reach the Foreign Cooperation Department of the Haryana Government over the email address contactusatfcd@gmail.com.

“I am in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs,” the CM said, while replying to a question on the Ukraine situation.

Khattar said he had received a letter from Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and some state MLAs had also contacted him regarding the people of state who were stuck in Ukraine.

In his letter, Surjewala urged Khattar to take up with the Prime Minister the issue of providing necessary facilities to the Indians stuck in Ukraine and to make arrangements to bring them home safely.

