2K youths take pledge against dowry

Karnal, April 7

Around 2,200 youths pledged to say no to dowry at the 24th Agarwal Yuvak-Yuvati Parichay Sammelan at Ramlila Ground here on Sunday.

Sammelan president Ramesh Jindal said of the 2,200 youths, nearly 1,500 applied online, while 710 got themselves registered manually. Of them, 500 youths with their families attended the programme and interacted with each other. Around 90 families have almost finalised the bride or groom and will be taking feedback about the families from the organisation before the engagement.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s wife Suman Saini, former Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, Agroha Dham Vaishya community president Bajrang Dass Gupta, Ramesh Jindal, Sanjay Jindal from Gurugram, Sispal from Taraori, SK Goel, Gautam Jain, Bushan Goel, Parveen Garg, Ashish Mangal, Vinay Singla and others from the community were also present.

“The programme is organised to promote marriages without expenditure. Our main aim is to eradicate dowry system from the society,” said Jindal, adding that they will continue to organise such programmes in future too.

Suman Saini appreciated the organisation’s work and assured them of support. Ex-Mayor Gupta also highlighted the contribution of the sangathan. Bajrang Das Garg urged the community members to join hands against the social evil of dowry system.

