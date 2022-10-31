 3.5 lakh quintal paddy yet to be procured in Karnal grain markets : The Tribune India

3.5 lakh quintal paddy yet to be procured in Karnal grain markets

Verification of 50K quintal done, procurement resumes at some markets

3.5 lakh quintal paddy yet to be procured in Karnal grain markets

Heaps of paddy lying at the grain market in Karnal. Tribune photo: Sayeed Ahmed



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 30

With the procurement being stopped temporarily in the district by the administration due to reports of the arrival of ‘parmal’ paddy varieties from Uttar Pradesh and other grain markets, around 3.5 lakh quintal paddy is lying unsold in various grain markets of the district.

Procurement only after verification

We have started procurement of paddy in the district, which has already been verified. We will purchase paddy only after verification. Anish Yadav, Deputy commissioner, Karnal

The district has received 106.26 lakh quintal of ‘parmal’ varieties, of which 103.09 lakh quintal has been procured by different procurement agencies while 3.17 lakh quintal is lying unsold in various grain markets and purchase centres, waiting for verification.

Besides, around 40,000 quintal ‘parmal’ paddy is also lying in grain markets as gate passes are yet to be issued to farmers. Suspecting the arrival of ‘parmal’ varieties from the UP and other neighbouring states, the district administration had stopped the procurement last week, after which heaps of paddy were lying in grain markets.

The farmers are also suffering as they have to guard their crop in mandis. “I have been waiting for my paddy to be procured for the past five days here in the grain market. I have been told that the procurement has been stopped. I request the authorities to verify my crop and purchase it,” said Rajpal, a farmer at the Karnal grain market.

Data from the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) revealed that 21,575 quintal of paddy of ‘parmal’ varieties was lying unsold in the Gharaunda grain market, while 1,25,067 quintal in Karnal grain market, 62,101 quintal of paddy in the Assandh grain market, 8,327 quintal in the Taraori grain market and 33,231 quintal was yet to be procured in the Indri grain market.

In the Nilokheri grain market, 5,367 quintal of ‘parmal’ paddy was lying unsold, while 20,914 quintal in the Nissing grain market, 15,970 quintal in Kunjpura, 7,454 quintal in Nigdhu and 17,198 quintal in the Jundla grain market was yet to be procured, the data further revealed. The authorities claimed that verification of the arrived crop with registration on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal was going on and procurement resumed for the paddy, which had already been verified.

Sushil Malik, Zonal Administrator (ZA), Karnal HSAMB, said the verification of around 50,000 quintal of paddy had been done. Their team was working for the verification of the remaining crop, he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

2
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

3
Nation

60 dead as 100-year-old suspension bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi

4
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor, KritiSanon and Dimple Kapadia team up for a love story

5
Trending

'Boycott Cadbury' trends on Twitter over 'beef', 'PM Modi' links

6
World

More than 150, including 19 foreigners, dead in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

7
Science Technology

Google buys AI avatar startup ‘Alter’ for $100 million; aims to improve its content game and compete with TikTok

8
Nation

India becoming major manufacturing hub; our policies stable, predictable: PM Modi

9
Nation

Marriages are made in heaven, and in research paper footnotes!

10
World

Convergence in Indo-Pacific gave new momentum to India-US strategic partnership: Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

Top News

132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued

132 killed in Gujarat bridge collapse, 180 rescued

After repairs for six months, was reopened to public just 4 ...

‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them

‘Some people shook bridge intentionally’; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge by them

Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...

4-year-old boy survives, parents die in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

4-year-old boy survives, parents die in Gujarat's Morbi bridge collapse

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscribe fee

PM to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities

PM Modi to J&K youth: Make the most of new possibilities

3,000 youngsters handed over job letters


Cities

View All

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

7.29 LMT paddy procured in Amritsar district so far

5 phones, 104 bundles of cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Amritsar: Trains cancelled, diverted for five days

Sheetal murder: Residents stage protest, demand arrest of accused

Open House: How do you view the restoration of old pension scheme for govt employees?

Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Bathinda: Growers divided on new GM cotton seed

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Factory Fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Factory Fire: Chandigarh MC to carry out inspection of all Industrial Area buildings in November

Former Director Health Services conspired to increase shop size: Report

Pinjore leads as Panchkula sees 77.9% turnout in rural polls

Broken Stretches Mohali: Potholes on Kumbhra light point slip road pose risk

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Air pollution: Delhi forms 586 teams to ensure implementation of ban on construction, demolition work

Toxic air: Construction ban in Gurugram brings 3K projects to halt

Stubble burning share in Delhi’s pollution rises to 26 per cent

Carjacking: Three men rob SUV at gun point near Delhi Cantonment

‘AAP ka Paap’: BJP claims Delhi govt’s new liquor policy caused a loss of Rs 2,000-2,300 crore

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bailable warrants against Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Bhartiya Kisan Union lends support to Mela Ghadri Babeyan Da

Nagar Kirtan reaches Sultanpur Lodhi with message to keep environment clean

In Kapurthala mandis, 6.56 LMT grain bought

3 held in firing case in Jalandhar

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month

Two-fold jump in dengue cases in a month

Gaiety marks Chhath Puja celebrations

Man posing as CJI booked for threatening Ludhiana jail superintendent

Firm told to pay Rs 50K relief to road user

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

Patiala MC’s sweeping machine project fails to take off

To curb dengue spread, officials carry out inspection across Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur records maximum farm fires

Govt yet to nominate three members to Punjabi University Syndicate

Three Central Jail officials caught with intoxicants, placed under suspension