3,575 posts of teachers vacant in Haryana colleges

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 1

As many as 3,575 posts of Assistant Professor are lying vacant at 182 government colleges in Haryana as per a reply received from the state authorities in response to an RTI application.

There are 7,986 sanctioned posts of Assistant Professor at the state’s government colleges, while there is a workload for 8,843 assistant professors as of now.

However, as against the said workload, only 3,368 regular teachers and 1,900 guest/extension teachers are employed at the colleges.

No recruitment has been carried out in the state after 2019.

“As per the RTI reply, 100 to 500 posts of Assistant Professor are vacant at the government colleges in each district of Haryana,” states Subhash, convener, Haryana Soochna Adhikar Manch, on whose RTI application the Department of Higher Education has furnished the said information.

He said that the maximum shortfall was in the case of English teachers at government colleges, whose 626 posts were lying vacant.

Nearly 500 posts in geography, 314 in commerce, 229 in chemistry and 218 in computer science streams are vacant.

The RTI reply further reveals that 77 new government colleges had been established in the state during the past nine years.

“However, many of these colleges do not have their own buildings so these are being run from schools and community centres etc,” says Narender Chahar, vice-president, All-India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (AIFUCTO).

He says in the last academic session, nearly 1 lakh seats of students in different courses remained unfilled at the state colleges, including government colleges, government-aided and private colleges, adding that it was primarily due to the shortage of college teachers and preparation of common merit lists owing to centralised admission process.

Official sources say that the Department of Higher Education has asked the Haryana Public Service Commission to fill up nearly 4,000 vacant posts of Assistant Professor and the recruitment process may be initiated after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak