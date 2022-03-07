3,600 MT wheat found damaged in godown at Pundri

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, March 6

Around 3,600 MT of wheat was found damaged at Pundri where it was stored in open plinth at a godown of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department in 2019-20.

Negligence on part of the employees, delay in lifting, rain and long storage are being considered main reasons behind this loss to the government, said an official of the department.

The categorisation of the damaged wheat will be done after which the auctioning process will start to ascertain the loss, which will be recovered from five employees and officials who were deployed at that time here, said Parmod Kumar Sharma, DFSC.

The issue came to the fore in January when the rotten wheat started stinking badly.

“Soon after the issue came to my notice, I send a report to the higher authorities. The loss will be recovered from the five employees and officials appointed at that time including inspector, sub-inspector, assistant food supply officer (AFSO), DFSO and DFSC,” said DFSC Sharma.

He further stated that this wheat was procured under the relaxed specification (URS) during the rabi season 2019-20. It was supposed to be lifted early, but long storage and delay in lifting by the FCI are the main reasons for the damage, the DFSC added.