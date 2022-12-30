 3,626 NDPS cases in state this year: DGP : The Tribune India

3,626 NDPS cases in state this year: DGP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

In a target drive against drugs mafia and narcotics trade, the Haryana Police seized a whopping 24 tonnes of narcotic substances worth crores in 2022.

Properties attached

Cops attached properties worth Rs 31.45 crore of those involved in drug-trafficking under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PK Agrawal, DGP

The police also attached properties worth Rs 31.45 crore of those involved in drug-trafficking under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Besides, the process to attach properties worth Rs 12.23 crore of persons who are facing charges of smuggling drugs in the state is on.

The Director-General of Police (DGP), Haryana, PK Agrawal, said the police had filed a total of 3,636 cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2022 as against 2,583 in 2021.

The DGP said effective action was being taken against drug traffickers to completely eradicate the drug menace from the state and save future generations. People involved in the drug trade would be dealt with strictly and no one would be spared.

Giving details about the drug-wise seizure, he said over 271 kg opium, more than 196 kg charas/sulpha, over 10,173 kg poppy husk, 6 kg 701-gm smack, over 13311 kg ganja and 35 kg 328 gram of heroin was seized from drug-traffickers.

“We have adopted a multi-pronged approach that resulted in the seizure of such large amounts of narcotic substances. Our field units, including the Special Task Force (STF) and Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), have dismantled the potential supply of almost all types of narcotics in the state. The crackdown was made in line with the government’s commitment to make Haryana a drugs-free state”, he added.

At 587, the maximum cases under the NDPS Act were registered in Sirsa, followed by 349 in Faridabad, 273 in Karnal, 240 in Fatehabad and 220 in Kurukshetra.

“There is no place for drugs in our society. We will continue to speed up our operations against drug traffickers. Besides, special campaigns are being organised to make the youth aware of the ill-effects of drug addiction,” he added.

