3.7 lakh claims for crop loss, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tells House

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

Responding to a call attention motion in the Vidhan Sabha today, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala lauded the Haryana Agriculture Department for its prompt response to 24 distress calls from farmers and the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the state.

The motion was moved by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary and other MLAs.

Speaking on the matter, Chautala emphasised the government’s commitment to processing claims for crop losses due to hailstorms and inundation during the rabi 2022-23 season. A total of 3,70,277 applications have been received for mustard and wheat crops across districts, including Hisar, Sirsa, Bhiwani and Fatehabad.

The latest figures revealed that claims worth Rs 65.18 crore had already been disbursed among 35,365 farmers.

The total estimated claims across Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Bhiwani amounted to 187.95 crore.

