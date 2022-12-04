3,703 aspirants appear for HTET in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 3

As many as 3,703 candidates appeared in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) Level III examination for post-graduate teachers (PGTs) organised by the Board of School Education. No untoward incident was reported in the district.

In a bid to ensure fair conduct of the HTET exams, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed around all centres.

Zila Parishad CEO-cum-Additional Commissioner of the Karnal Municipal Corporation Gaurav Kumar, the nodal officer for the exam, said HTET went off peacefully at 15 centres in the city.

In all, 4,501 candidates had enrolled for the exam.

Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia said no untoward incident was reported during the conduct of the exam. Around 200 police personnel were deployed at these centres. Candidates had to go through necessary checks, biometric attendance and other formalities at the examination centres.

Kaithal SP Maqsood Ahmed said the exam went off peacefully. Jammers were put up at the examination centres to curb cheating and impersonation, he added.