3,729 MT illegal mining material found in Y'nagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 18

As much as 3,729 MT of illegal mining material has been found at the Mandauli Gaggar village screening plant in Yamunangar district.

As per the authorities of the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, this mining material was procured by the owners of the screening plant through illegal mining, as they didn’t have any record of these minerals.

No record available On checking the e-rawana portal of screening plant, 8,666 MT of the minerals were found to be present.

It showed that remaining quantity of 3,729 MT of the minerals present physically were in excess compared to the minerals on the portal.

The owners of the screening plant didn’t have any record of the illegally mined minerals

After getting an FIR registered against the owners of the plant, the authorities of the Mining Department also wrote to the Director of the department, requesting him to suspend the e-rawana portal of the screening plant and to issue a show-cause notice to the owners of the plant under Rule 97 of State Mining Rules 2012.

According to information, a team of the Mining Department, Yamunanagar inspected the site of a screening plant in Mandauli Gaggar village of the district on June 8.

The team found that freshly procured raw mining mineral and processed mineral was present at the site.

“During the inspection, the team found that there was 12,395 MT mining minerals boulder, gravel, sand, gatka, coarse-sand and bajri present at the site of the screening plant,” said an official of the mining department.

He added, “However, when the e-rawana portal of the said screening plant was checked, about 8,666 MT of the minerals were found to be present on the portal. It showed that the remaining quantity of 3,729 MT of the minerals present physically were in excess compared to the minerals on the portal.”

He said the excess 3,729 MT minerals had been procured by way of illegal mining. Sources said there was no purchase record available on the e-rawana portal since July 2022.

On the complaint of Rohit, mining inspector, Yamunanagar, a case was registered against the owners of the screening plant under Section 21 of the MMDR Act and Section 379 of the IPC at the Buria police station on June 12.