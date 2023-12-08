3,795 challans issued in one month for traffic rule violations in Karnal

Karnal, December 7
The Kaithal police issued as many as 3,795 challans worth Rs 26.31 lakh and impounded 34 vehicles in November for violating various traffic rules.
The police launched a crackdown on Bullet riders and issued 78 challans to those who used modified exhausts to attract attention and show-off their bikes, a police spokesperson said.
Of the total 3,795 challans, 301 challans were issued to two-wheeler riders without a helmet, 59 for overspeeding, 918 for driving on the wrong side, 205 for driving without a seat belt, 18 for driving under the influence of alcohol and two for under-age driving, he added. Superintendent of Police (SP) Upasana urged the people to follow the traffic rules for their own safety and the safety of others.
She asked them to cooperate with the police by respecting the rights and safety of the others.
The SP advised the commuters to focus on slow and safe driving by following all the traffic rules and guidelines issued by the Police Department. She said commuters should keep a safe distance from the vehicles moving ahead of them.
