3,870 bottles of spurious cough syrup seized

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 5

A team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today seized 3,870 bottles of cough syrup, allegedly prepared without any licence, during a raid at a house here.

Sources in the police and district administration said the raid was conducted at a house in Halla Colony, where the stock of the spurious cough syrup under the names of Corex and Obrex was kept.

While the owners of the stock could not produce the licence or registration papers of the unit manufacturing the syrup, the bottles had names of the ingredients like codeine phosphate, whose sale in the open market was prohibited and comes under the Narcotics Act, said an official.

He said while two persons, identified as Pankaj and Rajesh, have been arrested, a case under various sections of the Drugs Act had been registered in this regard.