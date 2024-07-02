3,905 new beneficiaries get pension certificates in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, July 1

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana, Ram Chander Jangra, gave away pension certificates to new beneficiaries under various social welfare schemes of the government at a ceremony organised in Rohtak on Sunday.

As many as 3,905 new pensioners got their certificates of old-age pension, widow pension, disability pension and bachelor/widower pension on the occasion.

Moreover, 116 beneficiaries of the Dr BR Ambedkar Housing Renovation Scheme and Chief Minister Rural Housing Scheme were also handed over the certificates and cheques. Rohtak Zila Parishad Chairperson Manju Hooda, CEO Mahesh Kumar, local SDM Ashish Kumar, City Magistrate Ankit Kumar, District Social Welfare Officer Mahavir Godara and District Welfare Officer Renu Sisodia were present.

Addressing the gathering, Jangra said when the BJP government came to power in 2014, old-age pension was Rs 1,000, which was hiked to Rs 3,000. “Late US President Abraham Lincoln had once stated that fixing the system is the most difficult task in the world. Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took up this difficult task by making all government schemes online. People faced some difficulties in the process, but now, only the eligible residents are getting the benefits of the welfare schemes as the names of the ineligible ones got struck off,” the MP said.

He asserted that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was also improving the system. “Beneficiaries of the Ambedkar Awas Yojana who could not get possession of their plots during the Congress rule have now got the same,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister had announced a grant of Rs 1 lakh for the beneficiaries of the villages where land was not available.

Talking to mediapersons, Jangra remarked that the BJP regime had ensured that the people got government jobs on merit, while appointments, transfers and change of land use (CLUs) etc had become industries under the Congress rule. Manju Hooda said the Chief Minister understood the pain of the poor as he was born in a poor family. She exhorted the underprivileged people to avail the benefits of the welfare schemes being run by the government.

