3 arrested after police encounter

Gurugram, September 1

The Faridabad police arrested three miscreants after a brief encounter last night at the BPTP Sector 78 area in greater Faridabad. During the cross-firing, all three miscreants and a head constable were injured . An FIR has been registered at the BPTP police station.

According to the police, the arrested accused had come from Modinagar in Uttar Pradesh to commit a robbery in Faridabad.

They sustained bullet injuries in the leg while the head constable was injured in the stomach. All three miscreants are being treated at the trauma centre in Delhi while the head constable is at a private hospital.

According to the police, it was around 9:30 pm when Sub-Inspector Surender, along with six other cops, were on patrol in a police vehicle in the Sector 78 area on Thursday.

An FIR was registered against the accused at the BPTP police station on Friday.

