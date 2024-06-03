3 arrested in connection with loot case

Yamunanagar, June 2
The police have arrested three persons in connection with a loot case. The accused have been identified as Deepak of Hari Nagar, Sanjay of Lajpat Nagar and Bhim of Lajpat Nagar.
Mehroof Ali, SHO, Gandhi Nagar police station, said a man was robbed of Rs 42,000 near Kamani Chowk on May 29, and a case was registered against unknown persons under Section 379-B of the IPC.
He said that during interrogation, the arrested accused admitted that they looted the money from the victim. “The accused were today produced before a duty magistrate in Jagadhri and they were sent to judicial custody,” said SHO Mehroof Ali.
He said that two more persons identified in the case are yet to be arrested.
