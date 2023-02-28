3 arrested in G'gram cab driver murder case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 27

The Gurugram police have arrested three accused in connection with the murder of a cab driver in Saraswati Enclave Colony. A country-made pistol and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession. They

have been sent on a three-day police remand after being produced in a city court today.

The Sikandarpur crime unit arrested the trio from near Sheetla Mata Temple on Sunday night.

They have been identified as Mayank, Mohit Nagar and Amit.

“During interrogation, Amit, the main accused, said his father was murdered 10 years ago by Rahul Solanki, a cab driver, along with his accomplices. To avenge the murder, he, along with his friends, hatched a plan to murder Solanki. They are on police remand and we will recover weapons used in the murder,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

Solanki, convicted in two murder cases in 2012, was gunned down by three bike-borne armed assailants in front of his house in the Saraswati Enclave area last Tuesday. The police had arrested Deepak Raghav a day later. Diwas was also arrested. The police have now arrested three more accused.

According to the police, Solanki was accused of killing ambulance owner Bijender Chauhan and his driver Rajender. Their bodies were found in an ambulance at the HUDA ground in front of Euro International School, Sector 10, in November 2012. Solanki was sentence to life term and was out on bail.