3 arrested with 154-kg ganja

Karnal, January 19
A team of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) seized 154 kg of ganja patti and arrested three people, including two women. The estimated worth of the contraband is around Rs 50 lakh, said the police.
The accused have been identified as Sevadaan of Patti Kalyana village in Panipat, Rachna of Fatehabad, and Shimla of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district in Punjab. They were arrested from Patti Kalyana village, said Logesh Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), HSNCB.
On a tip-off, a team led by ASI Sandeep Kumar raided a house and recovered the contraband, he added.
“The accused revealed that they used to bring narcotics from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and sell it in Panipat area at high prices,” the ASP added.
“We have registered a case under the NDPS Act against the accused at the Samalkha police station,” said the ASP.
“The police have produced the accused in the court, which sent Sevadaan to 12-day police remand, while the women were sent to judicial custody. The police are investigating the involvement of others in the gang,” said the ASP.
