3 arrested with 53-kg ganja

Palwal, January 30
The district police seized a consignment of 53.36 kgs of ganja patti (cannabis) worth over Rs5 lakh from three persons today. The accused were booked on charges of drug peddling. According to Inspector Jangsher, in-charge, CIA, Hodal, ganja patti was brought from Kosi in Uttar Pradesh by the accused in a car (bearing registration No. HR-51-AL- 3294). He said on the basis of a tip-off, team of cops was deputed a near Hassanpur Chowk and Dabchik Crossing today morning. A car was intercepted by cops as it approached the designated spot, he said.
He claimed that the car driver attempted to take a U-turn to escape from the spot, but cops managed to stop the vehicle. Cops overpowered three persons, including driver sitting inside car, with five bags of the drug kept by their sides, he added.
The accused were identified as Liyaqat, Yusuf and Mufid, all under 30 years, who hailed from Nuh district, he said. The accused admitted that they smuggled drug during initial investigation, he added. They were taken on police remand for further investigation into the racket, he said. —
