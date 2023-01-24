3 awarded 20-yr RI for raping factory worker

Tribune News Service

Panipat, January 23

The fast-track court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Gagandeep Mittal on Monday awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to three persons for raping a girl in 2021.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 upon each convict. District Attorney Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary said the incident was reported to the City police on November 28, 2021.

The victim, in her complaint to the police, said she was married and working in a factory on the Gohana road. She was on way to her home in the evening on November 27 when the three accused cornered her and committed the crime.

Following the complaint, the Model Town police registered a case under Sections 323, 34, 376 D, 379B and 506 of the IPC.

The police arrested three persons — Vikas, alias Chhotu, Mohit, alias Chhoti and Shashi, alias Pandu, of Binjhol village on December 1 — and later the victim identified all three accused.

2 get 10-yr RI for robbery

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Nishant Sharma on Monday awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to two persons for robbing cash and jewellery from a house at gunpoint in the Madlauda area of the district in 2019.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Arvind Sharma said the court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convicts. The incident was reported to the police on March 3, 2019.

Bunty of Madlauda, in his complaint to the police, said he was sleeping in his house on March 2, 2019, when at around 11.30 pm, someone called him and asked him to come out of the house. As he opened the door, a man pointed a pistol at his head and grabbed him by the neck.

He then pushed him inside the house and three other men entered the house. They all pointed pistols at his parents, wife and demanded the keys of almirahs and threatened to kill them.

The accused robbed Rs 2 lakh cash, jewellery, bank passbooks, Aadhaar cards, mobile phones and other valuables from their house.

Following the complaint, the Madlauda police registered a case under various Sections of the IPC against the accused.

Jhajjar district police arrested Neeraj of Silana village and Kuldeep, alias Kallu, of Khumar village of Jhajjar district in connection with a murder case where they disclosed the robbery incident to the cops.