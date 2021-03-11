3 booked for duping 10 youths on job promise

Tribune News Service

Fatehabad, May 19

The Fatehabad police have booked three persons for allegedly duping 10 youths of Rs 97 lakh on the pretext of providing the latter government jobs in banks and courts in Hisar and Fatehabad districts.

The accused had claimed to be close to a former Haryana minister and a businesswoman of a big industrial group. Cops have registered a case of cheating under Section 420 of the IPC and other relevant sections against Bhavna Bishnoi, her husband Pramod Kumar and brother-in-law Praveen, a resident of Landhri village of Hisar village on the complaint of Surender Kumar, a resident of Dhangar village in Fatehabad district.

The complainant said he met the accused Bhavna Bishroi in 2020 who was a teacher in a private school in Chikanwas village. She claimed that her husband and brother-in-law had “good connections” with “high-ups” and that she could help him in getting jobs in banks and courts and demanded a bribe for getting the work done.

The accused woman claimed to be a close aide of Savitri Jindal and also got him (complainant) talk to a woman on phone, who introduced herself as Savitri Jindal. The accused took money and documents from the youths who were job aspirants.