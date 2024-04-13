3 booked for gang-rape

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in fields near Pratap Nagar in Yamunanagar. The rape victim worked as a cook in houses during marriages and other events. The woman was hired to cook food at a birthday party in Pratap Nagar. The rape victim told the police that she was on March 14 called by one of the suspects for working as a cook at a birthday party. She was raped by the three suspects in fields. The suspects have been booked. TNS

8 booked for woman’s murder

Kurukshetra: The police have booked eight persons under rioting and murder charges after a woman died in a brick-pelting incident on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Roshni (35) of Shorgir Basti while the suspects are Bimla, Somanth, Sompal, Suman, Pradeep, Handu, Kajal and Asha. A resident of Shorgir Basti said the pelting took place over a dispute and his daughter-in-law Roshni was killed after a brick hit her.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar