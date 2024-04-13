3 booked for gang-rape

Yamunanagar: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in fields near Pratap Nagar in Yamunanagar. The rape victim worked as a cook in houses during marriages and other events. The woman was hired to cook food at a birthday party in Pratap Nagar. The rape victim told the police that she was on March 14 called by one of the suspects for working as a cook at a birthday party. She was raped by the three suspects in fields. The suspects have been booked. TNS
8 booked for woman’s murder
Kurukshetra: The police have booked eight persons under rioting and murder charges after a woman died in a brick-pelting incident on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Roshni (35) of Shorgir Basti while the suspects are Bimla, Somanth, Sompal, Suman, Pradeep, Handu, Kajal and Asha. A resident of Shorgir Basti said the pelting took place over a dispute and his daughter-in-law Roshni was killed after a brick hit her.
