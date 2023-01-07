3 booked for hitting Mining Dept's vehicle

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 6

The Ambala police have booked three persons, including an identified and two unidentified persons, after a tipper, allegedly involved in illegal mining, hit an official vehicle of the Mines and Geology Department in Naraingarh of Ambala on Friday.

The accused were identified as tipper owner Gulfam, tipper driver and the cleaner.

In his complaint to the police, sub-inspector Anil Kumar, who is on deputation in the department, said around 7 am on Friday, he, along with mining guard Krishan Kumar and driver Dushyant ,were on their way from Ambala Chowk Naraingarh to Panjlasa Chowk for checking. They stopped the tipper loaded with sand for checking, but the driver failed to produce the bill of the loaded material.

“I sat inside the tipper and asked the driver and his companion to take the tipper to the Naraiangarh police station. The official vehicle followed the tipper. When we reached near shopping complex Huda, Sector 4, the driver stopped the tipper in the empty parking lot. Meanwhile, the owner of the tipper also reached there. While the driver got down, the owner sat on the driving seat and started offloading the material there. I tried to stop him, but the other person sitting inside the tipper caught me from behind. After offloading the material, the tipper owner turned the vehicle towards Loton Chungi instead of Naraingarh police station”. Later, the tipper driver hit the official vehicle of the department while fleeing from the spot, the ASI said.